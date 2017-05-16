Two killed in police raid in Banglade...

Two killed in police raid in Bangladesh14 min ago

Dhaka, May 7 At least two militants were killed when Bangladeshi police on Sunday raided a house in Jhenidah district where members of banned militant group were holed up. District police chief Mizanur Rahman told Xinhua news agency that the militants were killed in "suicide explosions".

