Twin turbo sleekness

The seventh generation Mark II, codenamed "X90", was the first in a long line of Mark-II's with which Toyota experimented with a different design language - for the X90, they deleted all the sharp edges from the previous generations because it was the 90's and Toyota wanted to bring a more futuristic look to their cars. You were only left with a hard-top which looks better, having a lower roof line and no window frames.

Chicago, IL

