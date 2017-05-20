Trafficked Bangladeshi woman seeks Mo...

Trafficked Bangladeshi woman seeks Modi's help on demonetised notes cache

1 hr ago Read more: Nerve News

New Delhi, May 3 - A Bangladeshi woman, trafficked to India and forced into prostitution, has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modis intervention in exchanging old demonetised notes which she had saved while working in a Maharashtra brothel. Rescued from a Pune brothel, the woman has claimed that she was unaware about the government's November 8 move to demonetise Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes and has written a letter to Modi urging exchange of Rs 10,000 which she had earned in desperate conditions.

Chicago, IL

