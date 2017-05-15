Tougher penalty for traffic rule viol...

Tougher penalty for traffic rule violation in cantonment areas

Yesterday Read more: The Daily Star

The cabinet today approved the draft of a law incorporating tougher punishment for delaying the construction of buildings and breaking traffic rules in cantonment areas. The approval of the draft, The Cantonment Bill-2017, was given at the regular weekly cabinet meeting held at Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Chicago, IL

