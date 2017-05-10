Top primary edn official killed in a ...

Top primary edn official killed in a road crash

Read more: The Daily Star

The director general of National Academy for Primary Education was killed and five others were injured in a collision between a microbus and a truck on Chittagong-Khagrachhari Highway in Fatikchhari yesterday. DG Fazlur Rahman, 55,was pronounced dead at Chittagong Medical College Hospital around9:00am, said Dr Sagar Nandi of the Emergency Ward.

