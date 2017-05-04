The Valley with the shadow of death
The serene, lush green backdrop of Sajek valley, the largest union in the north of Chittagong Hill Tracts is touted as an amazing tourist destination, one that whole-heartedly allows an individual to be comfortably cradled in the bosom of Mother Nature itself. Gleaming resorts dot the landscape, punctuating the greenery of nature with the drab, yet luxurious greys of concrete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr 26
|chazmo jr
|4
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC