The Valley with the shadow of death

The serene, lush green backdrop of Sajek valley, the largest union in the north of Chittagong Hill Tracts is touted as an amazing tourist destination, one that whole-heartedly allows an individual to be comfortably cradled in the bosom of Mother Nature itself. Gleaming resorts dot the landscape, punctuating the greenery of nature with the drab, yet luxurious greys of concrete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.