Suicide Blast Kills Five Suspected Militants in Bangladesh
Six persons including five suspected militants and a fire fighter were killed in a suicide bomb blast during a police raid in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi district of Bangladesh on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Sajjad Ali, 50, his wife Beli, 40, their sons Al Amin, 30, and Soyaiyad, 25, and their daughter Karima, 28, reports the Daily Star.
