Submarine cable link between Bangladesh, Myanmar on cards

22 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Ltd and Singapore based Blueberry Telecom Pvt Ltd are going to establish a separate regional submarine cable link to connect Bangladesh with Myanmar. The cable will be 250 kilometres long and will connect Cox's Bazar and Myanmar's coastal city of Sittwe, said Monwar Hossain, managing director of BSCCL.

