Starving those who save us from hunger

The famous Russian writer Leo Tolstoy, regarded as one of the greatest authors of all time, at the peak of his success over 100 years ago, had succumbed to a profound spiritual crisis. The existential crisis of his inner life led to the creation of his autobiographical memoir - A Confession - where he asks his all-important question: "what is the meaning of life, if any"? After a long and desperate search, he claimed to have discovered his solution not in science, philosophy or the life of hedonism, but in those living life in its simplest and purest form.

