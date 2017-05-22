Sri Lankan President to visit Bangladesh in July
May 22, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena is likely to pay an official visit to Bangladesh on July 13-15 at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, The Daily Star reported. Diplomatic sources said President Sirisena is scheduled to hold meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and meet President Abdul Hamid during the three-day visit.
