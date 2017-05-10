Speaker to talk with ministries
Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Saturday said she would talk to the ministries concerned regarding the issue of constituting the 9th Wage Board for journalists. She made the remark while responding to a query on the forming of the wage board at annual general meeting of Chittagong Division Journalists' Forum, Dhaka at Jatiya Press Club in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr 26
|chazmo jr
|4
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC