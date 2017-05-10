Speaker to talk with ministries

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Saturday said she would talk to the ministries concerned regarding the issue of constituting the 9th Wage Board for journalists. She made the remark while responding to a query on the forming of the wage board at annual general meeting of Chittagong Division Journalists' Forum, Dhaka at Jatiya Press Club in the city.

Chicago, IL

