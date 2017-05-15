Shiblee Sadiq wins Magic Bauliana

Shiblee Sadiq wins Magic Bauliana

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Folk music reality show "Magic Bauliana 2016" staged the grand finale of its second season on Sunday, where Shiblee Sadiq from Rangpur has come out the champion. Mymensingh's contestant Shafiqul Islam was the first runner up and Kushtia's Laltu Hossain was the second runner up, says a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr 26 chazmo jr 4
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC