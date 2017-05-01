Seven killed as storm lashes parts of Bangladesh1 min ago
Dhaka, May 2 Seven persons were killed and dozens injured when a severe storm lashed parts of Bangladesh, an official said on Tuesday. Four persons were killed in Rajshahi district and three in Chapainawabganj when the storm lashed the country on Monday night, Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying.
