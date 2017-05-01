Seven killed as storm lashes parts of...

Seven killed as storm lashes parts of Bangladesh1 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Dhaka, May 2 Seven persons were killed and dozens injured when a severe storm lashed parts of Bangladesh, an official said on Tuesday. Four persons were killed in Rajshahi district and three in Chapainawabganj when the storm lashed the country on Monday night, Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr 26 chazmo jr 4
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,638 • Total comments across all topics: 280,722,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC