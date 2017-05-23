Salim Osman gets bail in teacher assault case

Jatiya Party lawmaker AKM Salim Osman today secured bail from a Dhaka court after he moved a bail plea in a case filed over assaulting a Narayanganj school teacher. Chief Judicial Magistrate Jesmin Ara Begum granted the permanent bail to Osman after hearing and set July 4 the date for the charge framing hearing in this case.

