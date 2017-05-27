Safiuddin Ahmed's 5th death anniversa...

Safiuddin Ahmed's 5th death anniversary today

Today marks the 5th death anniversary of eminent painter and printmaker Shilpaguru Safiuddin Ahmed. One of the founders of Dacca Art College , he was a friend and colleague of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin.

