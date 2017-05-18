Rupchanda-The Daily Star Super Chef crowns winner
As the dust finally settled on one of the most heated kitchen competitions in the country today, one chef stood tall. Aysha Siddiky Pinky, hailing from Dhaka and having grown up in far flung corners of the world, had used her collective wealth of culinary knowledge to win the top prize.
