Rupchanda-The Daily Star Super Chef c...

Rupchanda-The Daily Star Super Chef comes to an end

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

On the 20th of May, Rupchanda-The Daily Star Super Chef finally found its winner. Ayesha Siddiqui Pinky, the 28-year old student registering from Dhaka North, won the top prize after a tightly-fought finale against runners-up Shampa Rahman, a 32-year old housewife, one of the audition round winners from Dinajpur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May 19 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr 26 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,123 • Total comments across all topics: 281,246,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC