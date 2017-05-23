Rupchanda-The Daily Star Super Chef comes to an end

On the 20th of May, Rupchanda-The Daily Star Super Chef finally found its winner. Ayesha Siddiqui Pinky, the 28-year old student registering from Dhaka North, won the top prize after a tightly-fought finale against runners-up Shampa Rahman, a 32-year old housewife, one of the audition round winners from Dinajpur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.