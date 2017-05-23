Rumana Monzur's courageous and gracef...

Rumana Monzur's courageous and graceful triumph over abuse

VANCOUVER, BC., May 24, 2017 -- Rumana Monzur, the grad speaker for UBC's Spring Graduation 2017 Vancouver Campus ceremonies in Vancouver, BC., May 24, 2017. 00049305A ORG XMIT: 00049305A [PNG Merlin Archive] Rumana Monzur hoped that she wouldn't cry Wednesday when she spoke at convocation, received her law degree, and said goodbye to the University of British Columbia, which has been her home, her solace and her strength for the past seven years.

