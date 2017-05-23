Robi, Airtel networks integrated in Dhaka
Following the integration of the Airtel Bangladesh and Robi mobile networks in seven Bangladesh regions, Robi Axiata has begun integrating the respective infrastructure in the capital Dhaka, the company reported in a press release. Since Airtel Bangladesh merged into Robi Axiata in November 2016, the enlarged company has integrated the dual networks in Chittagong, Khulna, Sylhet, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Comilla and Barisal divisions, with the project now reaching Dhaka districts including Manikganj, Savar, Gazipur, Narsingdi, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Gopalganj and Faridpur.
