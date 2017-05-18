Rising NPL threatens banking sector: ...

Rising NPL threatens banking sector: analysts

The Daily Star

The growing nonperforming loans have become a major threat for the banking industry as many lenders, particularly those owned by the government, are facing huge capital shortfall because of bad debt, analysts said yesterday. "The banking sector would be in great trouble if we fail to address the concern," said Toufic Ahmad Choudhury, director-general of the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management , at a workshop at his office in Dhaka.

Chicago, IL

