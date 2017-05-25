Reminiscing The Legacy Of Nazrul
Kazi Nazrul Islam's works have been known to explore themes such as love, freedom, and revolution. His greatest legacy is of opposing all kinds of bigotry, including religious and gender, and encompassing these strong feelings into his words and melodies.
