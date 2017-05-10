Read..

Read..

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Telegraph

Shahriar Kabir, writer, filmmaker and human rights activist from Bangladesh, on Sunday recalled Indira Gandhi's contribution to his country's nine-month liberation war in 1971. He spoke at a seminar organised by Bharat Bangladesh Maitri Samiti, an NGO to promote people-to-people ties between the two countries, as part of the late Prime Minister's birth centenary celebrations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr 26 chazmo jr 4
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,220 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC