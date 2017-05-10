Shahriar Kabir, writer, filmmaker and human rights activist from Bangladesh, on Sunday recalled Indira Gandhi's contribution to his country's nine-month liberation war in 1971. He spoke at a seminar organised by Bharat Bangladesh Maitri Samiti, an NGO to promote people-to-people ties between the two countries, as part of the late Prime Minister's birth centenary celebrations.

