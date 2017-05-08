PM urges Myanmar to solve Rohingya issue

Outgoing Myanmar Ambassador in Dhaka Myo Myint calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gono Bhaban in Dhaka on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Photo: PID Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the outgoing Myanmar Ambassador in Dhaka Myo Myint Than to convey the message to his government to find out a solution to repatriation of the Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.