PM to join world leaders in May 21summit in Riyadh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has accepted the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud to a summit to be attended by US President Donald Trump and other world leaders in Riyadh on May 21. The Gulf News online in a report said invitations were being sent to the leaders of the Saudi-led Islamic coalition members to participate in the Arab, Islamic and United States summit. Bangladesh is one of the founding members of the 41-nation Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism , which was floated by Saudi Arabia in December 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.