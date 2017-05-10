PM to join world leaders in May 21sum...

PM to join world leaders in May 21summit in Riyadh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has accepted the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud to a summit to be attended by US President Donald Trump and other world leaders in Riyadh on May 21. The Gulf News online in a report said invitations were being sent to the leaders of the Saudi-led Islamic coalition members to participate in the Arab, Islamic and United States summit. Bangladesh is one of the founding members of the 41-nation Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism , which was floated by Saudi Arabia in December 2015.

Chicago, IL

