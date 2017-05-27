PM off to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with senior ministers at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport before leaving for Riyadh yesterday on a four-day official visit to attend the Arab Islamic American Summit. Photo: PID Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left Dhaka for Riyadh last night on a four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the Arab Islamic American Summit.

