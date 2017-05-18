People's rights flouted

Illegal usurpation of executive power and its excessive use by some armed forces officials without legal sanction during the last emergency-period government have shattered people's respect towards them, the Supreme Court has observed. "In a democracy, firm constitutional guarantees should protect the state, including the armed forces from two types of potential dangers: from politicians, who have military ambitions, and from military with political ambitions," said the SC in the full verdict on the refund of Tk 615 crore collected from businesses during the 2007-08 army-backed caretaker government rule.

