Pea, sugar prices fixed in Chittagong
Chittagong business leaders yesterday fixed wholesale and retail prices of sugar and chickpea for Chittagong markets, aiming to keep the market stable during the Ramadan. Wholesale price of each kg of sugar was set at Tk 58-60 and its retail price at Tk 62-63, Chittagong Deputy Commissioner Shamsul Arefin announced this after a meeting with the business leaders at the conference room of the DC office.
