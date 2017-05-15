National Assessment Overstates Public...

National Assessment Overstates Public Access to Safe Drinking Water in Bangladesh

According to the latest national assessment, 85 percent of the people in Bangladesh have access to safe drinking water. However, a multiyear, interdisciplinary study of water use in one of the country's rural areas conducted by a team of Vanderbilt University researchers has uncovered two major problems not reflected in the national statistics.

