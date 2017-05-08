Movenpick Hotels & Resorts signs new ...

Movenpick Hotels & Resorts signs new hotel in Sylhet, Bangladesh, with plans to open in 2018

12 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Movenpick Hotels & Resorts is set to open a 210-room hotel in Bangladesh in the third quarter of 2018. The business and leisure hotel will feature a retail wing and is located in one of Bangladesh's main commercial and tourism centres in the northeast of the country.

