Mercedes with fake plates seized in Dhaka

Read more: The Daily Star

Customs intelligence officials seize a luxury Mercedes, worth around Tk 2 crore, from Dhaka's Mohakhali DOHS area on May 2, 2017. Photo: Courtesy Customs intelligence officials seized a luxury Mercedes, worth around Tk 2 crore, from Dhaka's Mohakhali DOHS area this afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.