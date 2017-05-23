Mercedes Benz of Apan Jewellers owner seized
Customs Intelligence officials seized a Mercedes Benz of Apan Jewellers owner Dildar Ahmed from Sylhet on May 23, 2017. Photo: Star The car was seized from the house of Dildar's maternal uncle in Sylhet this afternoon, Moinul Khan, director general of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate told The Daily Star.
