Mercedes Benz of Apan Jewellers owner...

Mercedes Benz of Apan Jewellers owner seized

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Customs Intelligence officials seized a Mercedes Benz of Apan Jewellers owner Dildar Ahmed from Sylhet on May 23, 2017. Photo: Star The car was seized from the house of Dildar's maternal uncle in Sylhet this afternoon, Moinul Khan, director general of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate told The Daily Star.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May 19 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr 26 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,919 • Total comments across all topics: 281,259,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC