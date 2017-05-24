Manned submersible Jiaolong shows Chi...

Manned submersible Jiaolong shows China's mettle in developing science, high-tech: Bangladesh exp...

Submersible Jiaolong is about to dive into water in the Mariana Trench on May 23, 2017. China's manned submersible Jiaolong finished a dive in "Challenger Deep" in the Mariana Trench, the world's deepest known trench, on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

