Mamata hits back

In an apparent bid to counter criticism of her for blocking the Teesta river water sharing treaty between India and Bangladesh, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday said Dhaka had set up barrages and structures to change the course of three common rivers -- Atrai, Tangon and Punarbhava. In a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom she met for half an hour here in New Delhi, Mamata said the India-Bangladesh Ganga water-sharing treaty had not benefitted West Bengal or ensured the navigability at Kolkata and Haldia ports.

