Lindum Rotary Club help to provide cl...

Lindum Rotary Club help to provide clean water in Bangladesh

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Lincolnite

Over 70 new wells are being completed in the Dhaka area of Bangladesh, benefitting over 23,000 people, thanks to a Lincoln rotary club. Lindum Rotary Club has announced the completion of the major project, which has been made possible thanks to over A 40,000 of donations and grants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lincolnite.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr 26 chazmo jr 4
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,018 • Total comments across all topics: 280,805,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC