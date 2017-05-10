Kunming Steel in talks with BSRM to i...

Kunming Steel in talks with BSRM to invest $2.2b

Chinese company Kunming Steel is in talks with BSRM to invest $2.2 billion to form a joint venture and serve the fast growing domestic market, said a top official of the local steel giant. Representatives from Kunming Steel are coming to Bangladesh later this month for further negotiations with the Chittagong-based local steel mill, according to the official.

