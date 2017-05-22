Janata Bank test result withheld

10 hrs ago

The High Court today imposed restriction for three months on publishing the results of written test for the post of senior officer of Janata Bank and its further proceedings. It also issued a rule asking the authorities to explain why their inaction to investigate the allegation of question leak and cancelling the tests should not be declared illegal.

Chicago, IL

