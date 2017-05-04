Internal feud hindering BNP meetings:...

Internal feud hindering BNP meetings: Quader

The Daily Star

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the government is not creating any obstruction to BNP's meetings or rallies anywhere rather the BNP men were found involved in the infighting. "Not the government, but the BNP men were locked into clashes at its party offices due to intra-party feuds," he said.

Chicago, IL

