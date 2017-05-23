Indian hospital to treat Bangladesh a...

Indian hospital to treat Bangladesh armed forces personnel

57 min ago

Bengaluru, May 24 - Leading super-specialty Amrita Hospital, founded by Hindu spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, would treat personnel of the Bangladesh Armed Forces , its top official on Wednesday. We have signed an agreement with the BAF to provide healthcare services, including patient care, medical education, research and training at our hospital in Kochi to Bangladesh soldiers, air warriors and naval personnel, said Amrita Hospital Medical Director Prem Nair in a statement here.

