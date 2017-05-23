Indian hospital to treat Bangladesh armed forces personnel
Bengaluru, May 24 - Leading super-specialty Amrita Hospital, founded by Hindu spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, would treat personnel of the Bangladesh Armed Forces , its top official on Wednesday. We have signed an agreement with the BAF to provide healthcare services, including patient care, medical education, research and training at our hospital in Kochi to Bangladesh soldiers, air warriors and naval personnel, said Amrita Hospital Medical Director Prem Nair in a statement here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr 26
|chazmo jr
|4
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC