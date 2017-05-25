India Ramzan Moon not sighted in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan till now, first roza from Sunday
New Delhi, May 26: The moon of Ramazan has not been sighted anywhere in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan and the holy month of fasting will start from Sunday, Markazi Chand Committee in India said. The Islamic Foundation Bangladesh also said that the first roza will be observedBangladeshdesh from May 28 and the taraweeh will be held from Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou...
|11 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr 26
|chazmo jr
|4
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC