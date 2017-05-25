India Ramzan Moon not sighted in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan till now, first roza from Sunday

New Delhi, May 26: The moon of Ramazan has not been sighted anywhere in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan and the holy month of fasting will start from Sunday, Markazi Chand Committee in India said. The Islamic Foundation Bangladesh also said that the first roza will be observedBangladeshdesh from May 28 and the taraweeh will be held from Saturday night.

