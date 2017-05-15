India, Bangladesh improving navigabil...

India, Bangladesh improving navigability in inland water protocol route

1 hr ago Read more: Nerve News

Kolkata, May 16 - India and Bangladesh have initiated a process to improve navigability of inland water transit protocol route between the two countries so that the former can connect river Ganga with the northeastern states, an official said here on Tuesday. The two countries had agreed on the extension of Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade , signed in 1972.

Chicago, IL

