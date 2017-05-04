Indelible Imprints: The Genius from K...

Indelible Imprints: The Genius from Khulna

This is the story of Qazi Azizul Haque, a boy from Khulna who ran away from home and ended up in Calcutta during the British rule, becoming a great scholar of mathematics who significantly contributed to the invention of a world-wide used method of fingerprint identification Khan Bahadur Qazi Azizul Haque was born in 1872, in the village of Paigram Kasba, Phultala, in the Khulna district of Bengal, British India, now in Bangladesh. His parents died in a boat accident when Haque was a minor.

