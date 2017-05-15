Improve labour rights, EU reiterates

Improve labour rights, EU reiterates

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Pierre Mayaudon, ambassador and head of the EU delegation to Bangladesh, speaks at the second quarterly luncheon meeting of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka in the capital yesterday. Photo: Star The European Union once again urged the government to improve labour rights if Bangladesh is to enjoy trade privileges past its graduation in to a middle-income country in 2021.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr 26 chazmo jr 4
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,459 • Total comments across all topics: 281,049,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC