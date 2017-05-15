Improve labour rights, EU reiterates
Pierre Mayaudon, ambassador and head of the EU delegation to Bangladesh, speaks at the second quarterly luncheon meeting of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka in the capital yesterday. Photo: Star The European Union once again urged the government to improve labour rights if Bangladesh is to enjoy trade privileges past its graduation in to a middle-income country in 2021.
