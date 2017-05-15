Igniting the flame
At first, Srabonti Saha Adhara was a bit perplexed when she heard she had to attend a self-defence class at her school. Curiosity won over hesitation as the ninth grader at Dashani Adarsha Secondary Girls' School of Bagerhat in Khulna went to the programme after finishing her classes on the school premises yesterday.
