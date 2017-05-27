Holiday market run by women only

Dhaka North City Corporation yesterday launched a holiday market at Mohakhali only for small women entrepreneurs to sell their products. As per an initiative taken by "For The Women By The Women Forum" and supported by the city corporation, 50 women are permitted to set up makeshift shops under the shade of beach umbrellas at newly- constructed Mohakhali wholesale kitchen market and sell items on weekends and holidays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.