Hinckley man helping slum children in memory of pal
Joe Branson , 24, from Woodland Road, Hinckley, died in a motor scooter crash in the Philippines on August 23. He is pictured with fellow traveller Luke Muggleton from Hinckley, another friend and local children A HINCKLEY man is raising cash for poverty-stricken children in one of the world's poorest countries after his friend. Luke Muggleton, 28, from Hinckley created a crowdfunding appeal to help disadvantaged children in the capital of Bangladesh after the death of Joe Branson, 24, who died when the pair were travelling around South East Asia.
