Heat wave may continue for some days

A mild heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka and Khulna divisions and the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Chandpur, Maijdee Court and Barisal and it may continue. The heat wave may continue for some days, according to a press release of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Chicago, IL

