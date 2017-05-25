Greek statue removed in Bangladesh af...

Greek statue removed in Bangladesh after Islamist outcry

Dhaka, May 26 Bangladesh today removed a statue of a Greek Goddess clad in a saree from the Supreme Court premises after an outcry from the religious radicals who claim that the sculpture was "un-Islamic". The sculpture of Themis - the goddess of justice - wearing a sari was less than six months old, but Islamist groups demanded its removal as they claimed it hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims.

Chicago, IL

