Govt claims a record 7.24pc GDP growth

14 hrs ago

The government yesterday announced that the country's GDP growth will hit a record 7.24 percent in the outgoing fiscal year, while the World Bank sticks to its earlier growth projection of 6.8 percent. Another multilateral lender, the Asian Development Bank last month predicted that Bangladesh's economy would grow 6.9 percent this fiscal year.

Chicago, IL

