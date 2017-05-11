Four militants, one firefighter kille...

Four militants, one firefighter killed in suicide explosions in western Bangladesh

Four militants and one firefighter were killed in suicide explosions during a police raid on an alleged safe house of the terrorists in the country's Rajshahi district, some 256 km west of capital Dhaka, on Thursday morning, a police official said. Hibjur Alam Munsi, officer-in-charge of Rajshahi's Godagari Police Station, said based on a tip-off, security forces had surrounded the house early Thursday.

