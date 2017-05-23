Four militants of banned group arrest...

Four militants of banned group arrested in Bangladesh

Dhaka, May 25 - At least four militants belonging to the banned Neo-JMB outfit were arrested by Bangladesh's anti-crime elite force Rapid Action Battalion on Thursday. Huge quantities of firearms and explosives were recovered from the militants linked with an offshoot of the banned Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh militant group, Xinhua news agency cited an RAB statement as saying.

